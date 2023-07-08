Former military leaders in open letter: Ukraine must join NATO

News
NATO and Ukraine.
NATO and Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Former EDF commander, MEP Gen. Riho Terras (Isamaa), calls for a clear path to NATO membership for Ukraine in an open letter signed by other former military leaders from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United States.

The public letter to NATO leaders and governments emphasizes the need for NATO nations to honor the 2008 Bucharest commitment to Ukraine.

"Ukraine has shown the will and determination to protect its independence and the security of other European countries. Ukraine has shown that it stands for democratic principles and values, and has proven itself to be a reliable partner and ally of NATO, despite Russia's abhorrent military actions, war crimes and violations of international law," the appeal states.

"NATO must recognize Ukraine as a member in good standing. This is the only method to ensure peace in Europe and resist Russian aggression," the signatories emphasize.

The petition has been signed by Former EDF commander, MEP Gen. (Ret.) Riho Terras, former Polish Defense Forces Commander Gen. (Ret.) Mieczyslaw Gocul, former Latvian Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raimonds Graube, former commander of the Lithuanian Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Vytautas Jonas Žukas, former commander of the US European Forces, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ben Hodges and former commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command in Europe, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Michael S. Repass.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:13

Kristina Sabaliauskaite: I like to give a voice to the voiceless

16:57

Former military leaders in open letter: Ukraine must join NATO

16:24

Riigikogu committee objects to EU initiative on consumer product law

15:00

Läänemets on Toom: Visiting aggressor state is highly undesirable

13:08

Mikhail Shishkin: Russian culture's biggest enemy is the Russian state

11:57

Centuries-old skeletons excavated during road construction in Kanepi

11:16

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

10:33

EKRE and Isamaa see no threat in Pruunsild's donation

09:06

Andri Snær Magnason: We should not be spared hard science

07.07

Kõlvart: I am ready to become leader of the Center Party

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

07.07

Portal: Major Tallinn roadwork closures in pictures

07.07

MEP Yana Toom in Russia visits pro-Kremlin activist banned from Estonia

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

11:16

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

07.07

Analyst on 'greedflation': It's good fishing in muddy waters

07.07

Tests show more bacteria in Kuressaare drinking water

07.07

Digital giants' advertising revenue in Estonia unknown and untaxed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: