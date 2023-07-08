Former military leaders in open letter: Ukraine must join NATO

Former EDF commander, MEP Gen. Riho Terras (Isamaa), calls for a clear path to NATO membership for Ukraine in an open letter signed by other former military leaders from Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United States.

The public letter to NATO leaders and governments emphasizes the need for NATO nations to honor the 2008 Bucharest commitment to Ukraine.

"Ukraine has shown the will and determination to protect its independence and the security of other European countries. Ukraine has shown that it stands for democratic principles and values, and has proven itself to be a reliable partner and ally of NATO, despite Russia's abhorrent military actions, war crimes and violations of international law," the appeal states.

"NATO must recognize Ukraine as a member in good standing. This is the only method to ensure peace in Europe and resist Russian aggression," the signatories emphasize.

The petition has been signed by Former EDF commander, MEP Gen. (Ret.) Riho Terras, former Polish Defense Forces Commander Gen. (Ret.) Mieczyslaw Gocul, former Latvian Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raimonds Graube, former commander of the Lithuanian Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Vytautas Jonas Žukas, former commander of the US European Forces, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ben Hodges and former commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command in Europe, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Michael S. Repass.

