ERR in Vilnius: No NATO accession invite for Ukraine to emerge at summit

News
Vilnius is hosting the NATO summit of July 11-12, 2023.
Vilnius is hosting the NATO summit of July 11-12, 2023. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS
News

While Ukraine will not be invited to start any NATO accession process at this week's summit in Vilnius, it will get pledges for moves in that direction, and the continuation of military and other support, on a long-term basis, ERR's Epp Ehand reported from the Lithuanian capital Monday.

ERR reports that Vilnius has been abuzz ahead of the arrival of the high-level visitors and anticipated progress on the key issues on the summit gets underway on Tuesday, including on hoped signals for a potential Ukrainian NATO membership bid.

This is made clear by signage, flags, and slogans hung from buildings in central Vilnius (see cover image).

The country's president, Gitanas Nauseda, said: "The time for promises is over. We need to make a concrete plan together on how to move forward," ahead of day one of the summit.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Soltenberg said: "I proposed the package at the official meeting of foreign ministers in Oslo. It consists of three elements. First, a practical support program that would ensure full compatibility between Ukraine and NATO forces. This will bring Ukraine closer to NATO. The second element would be the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council," NATO said. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Estonia's permanent representative to NATO, former defense minister Jüri Luik, told ERR that: "We are discussing the formation of a policy which should at some point lead Ukraine towards NATO membership; how this policy would exactly be formulated."

"It is in our interests, that is, in the interests of Estonia, that this route be as certain, as unequivocal and as rapid as possible. There are countries out there that are skeptical about this, including some major nations," Luik went on.

POTUS Joe Biden had recently told CNN that Ukraine could not accede to NATO while the current state of war remains, while other issues including the pace of progress in democracy there can provide sticking points.

Promises to Ukraine made at Vilnius are likely to involve a support package for moving towards NATO standards and more long-term military support, ERR reports.

The summit is also expected to confirm the defense plans of the Baltic States, while in a surprise announcement late on Monday, Turkey appeared to back down on its opposition to Sweden joining NATO, progress which some experts had thought unlikely to happen this week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Epp Ehand.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:36

Regions will play important role in Center's extraordinary congress

08:29

Maj. Gen. Kiili: Ukrainian forces' progress to be steady

08:24

Canada to double its military presence in Latvia

08:11

NB8 joint statement of foreign ministers supporting Ukraine's path to NATO

07:59

Riigikogu speaker: Parliaments key in supporting Ukraine's NATO, EU drive

07:51

ERR in Vilnius: No NATO accession invite for Ukraine to emerge at summit

07:34

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession

10.07

Coalition parties received far fewer donations in second quarter of 2023

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

08.07

MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

10.07

Business organizations criticize Estonia's decision to miss 2025 World EXPO

10.07

Bank of Estonia: Inflation in Estonia fell to 9.2 percent in June 2023

10.07

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: