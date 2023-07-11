Riigikogu speaker: Parliaments key in supporting Ukraine's NATO, EU drive

Regional legislatures have a key role to play in defense and security, including in supporting Ukraine in its bid to move towards NATO membership and also of the European Union, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) says.

"Parliaments have a much to do and to explain, in supporting Ukraine and in increasing the security of the region," Hussar said Monday.

Hussar had met with newly-installed President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, who was on a working visit to Estonia at the start of the week.

Hussar said that after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and the role of parliaments had continued to grow, and the meeting of speakers of the legislatures of the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine, was an excellent example of cooperation between the parliaments of the region.

The same can be said of the Joint Statement made together with the speaker of the German Bundestag, which called on allies to undertake a commitment to Ukraine joining NATO.

Hussar and Rinkēvičs also discussed the objectives of this week's Vilnius NATO Summit, including those relating to Sweden's accession to NATO, approving of regional defense plans and reaching a more ambitious defense spending agreement.

The need to strengthen internal security and to deal with psychological defense, particularly to increase the media competence of society, were also on the table, as were cross-border cooperation projects and the options for closer cooperation between Estonia and Latvia.

