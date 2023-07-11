Riigikogu speaker: Parliaments key in supporting Ukraine's NATO, EU drive

News
Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (right) chatting to Latvia's new president, Edgars Rinkevics, at the Estonian parliament, July 10, 2023.
Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (right) chatting to Latvia's new president, Edgars Rinkevics, at the Estonian parliament, July 10, 2023. Source: Riigikogu Press Service / Erik Peinar
News

Regional legislatures have a key role to play in defense and security, including in supporting Ukraine in its bid to move towards NATO membership and also of the European Union, Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) says.

"Parliaments have a much to do and to explain, in supporting Ukraine and in increasing the security of the region," Hussar said Monday.

Hussar had met with newly-installed President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, who was on a working visit to Estonia at the start of the week.

Hussar said that after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and the role of parliaments had continued to grow, and the meeting of speakers of the legislatures of the Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine, was an excellent example of cooperation between the parliaments of the region.

The same can be said of the Joint Statement made together with the speaker of the German Bundestag, which called on allies to undertake a commitment to Ukraine joining NATO.

Hussar and Rinkēvičs also discussed the objectives of this week's Vilnius NATO Summit, including those relating to Sweden's accession to NATO, approving of regional defense plans and reaching a more ambitious defense spending agreement.

The need to strengthen internal security and to deal with psychological defense, particularly to increase the media competence of society, were also on the table, as were cross-border cooperation projects and the options for closer cooperation between Estonia and Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu Press Service

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:36

Regions will play important role in Center's extraordinary congress

08:29

Maj. Gen. Kiili: Ukrainian forces' progress to be steady

08:24

Canada to double its military presence in Latvia

08:11

NB8 joint statement of foreign ministers supporting Ukraine's path to NATO

07:59

Riigikogu speaker: Parliaments key in supporting Ukraine's NATO, EU drive

07:51

ERR in Vilnius: No NATO accession invite for Ukraine to emerge at summit

07:34

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession

10.07

Coalition parties received far fewer donations in second quarter of 2023

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

08.07

MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

10.07

Business organizations criticize Estonia's decision to miss 2025 World EXPO

10.07

Bank of Estonia: Inflation in Estonia fell to 9.2 percent in June 2023

10.07

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: