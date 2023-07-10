Coalition parties received far fewer donations in second quarter of 2023

Coalition parties Reform, Eesti 200, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) received considerably fewer financial donations in the second quarter 2023.

Eesti 200 saw the biggest decline, data from the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) shows.

The party receive €6,157 during April, May and June compared to more than €800,000 during January, February, and March - this period included the lead-up to the Riigikogu election.

Last quarter the party's biggest donation totaled €2,000 and was made by member Aivo Salum.

Eesti 200 declared €188,036 in income last quarter of which 179,478 came from state funding and €2,402 from membership fees.

In comparison, during the first quarter of last year, Eesti 200 recieved over €100,000 in donations.

Supporters gave €65,300 to the Social Democratic Party (SDE) last quarter compared to €516,389 in the first quarter.

The largest donations came from Lauri Paeveer (€10,000), former mayor of Nõmme district and deputy chairman of the political party, Riigikogu member Kadi Pärnits (€8,000), and entrepreneur Raivo Rand handed over €5,000.

Paeveer and Pärnits also made the highest donations in the first quarter,

The party received €115,000 in state support, €7,014 in membership fees, and it took out a bank loan worth €450,000.

Reform also saw a drop in donations, but it was not so steep.

The party was given €164,374 in total and the largest single donation — €50,000 — was given by entrepreneur Margus Vanaselja.

The majority came from Reform's own Riigikogu members.

The second highest — €16,000 — was donated by MP and former Minister of IT Andres Sutt, followed by €10,189 from Vilja Toomast, and almost €9,000 from Jüri Jaanson.

In the first quarter of the year, the party received €503,000 in donations.

In total, Reform's income was €474,333 in the last quarter.

In total, the three coalition parties received more than €1.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to €235,841

Data for Estonia's other political parties will be published in the coming days.

