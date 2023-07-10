Coalition parties received far fewer donations in second quarter of 2023

news
Party leaders Kaja Kallas, Lauri Hussar and Lauri Läänemets after coalition negotiations on March 28.
Party leaders Kaja Kallas, Lauri Hussar and Lauri Läänemets after coalition negotiations on March 28. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
news

Coalition parties Reform, Eesti 200, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) received considerably fewer financial donations in the second quarter 2023.

Eesti 200 saw the biggest decline, data from the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) shows.

The party receive €6,157 during April, May and June compared to more than €800,000 during January, February, and March - this period included the lead-up to the Riigikogu election.

Last quarter the party's biggest donation totaled €2,000 and was made by member Aivo Salum.

Eesti 200 declared €188,036 in income last quarter of which 179,478 came from state funding and €2,402 from membership fees.

In comparison, during the first quarter of last year, Eesti 200 recieved over €100,000 in donations.

SDE balloons on election night on March 5, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Supporters gave €65,300 to the Social Democratic Party (SDE) last quarter compared to €516,389 in the first quarter.

The largest donations came from Lauri Paeveer (€10,000), former mayor of Nõmme district and deputy chairman of the political party, Riigikogu member Kadi Pärnits (€8,000), and entrepreneur Raivo Rand handed over €5,000.

Paeveer and Pärnits also made the highest donations in the first quarter,

The party received €115,000 in state support, €7,014 in membership fees, and it took out a bank loan worth €450,000.

Reform party flyers. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Reform also saw a drop in donations, but it was not so steep.

The party was given €164,374 in total and the largest single donation — €50,000 — was given by entrepreneur Margus Vanaselja.

The majority came from Reform's own Riigikogu members.

The second highest — €16,000 — was donated by MP and former Minister of IT Andres Sutt, followed by €10,189 from Vilja Toomast, and almost €9,000 from Jüri Jaanson.

In the first quarter of the year, the party received €503,000 in donations.

In total, Reform's income was €474,333 in the last quarter.

In total, the three coalition parties received more than €1.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to €235,841

Data for Estonia's other political parties will be published in the coming days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:03

Coalition parties received far fewer donations in second quarter of 2023

19:51

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

19:03

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

17:00

Utilitas siginifcantly increased its turnover and profit last year

16:35

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

15:58

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

15:58

Mihhail Kõlvart: Simpler not to make promises than to go back on them

14:21

Foreign Minister: Main Estonian goal at NATO summit is Ukraine road-map

13:56

Eesti Energia to receive shredded tires from Sweden for reprocessing

13:27

Ministry of Finance: Tax revenues up 9.8 percent on year to May 2023

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

08.07

MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

10:15

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

09:45

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

08.07

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

08:30

Bank of Estonia: Inflation in Estonia fell to 9.2 percent in June 2023

08.07

Centuries-old skeletons excavated during road construction in Kanepi

09.07

Other parties skeptical of good rapport with either Kõlvart or Kiik

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: