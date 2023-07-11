EKRE received over €20,000 in donations in Q2 on top of Pruunsild funds

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) received €320,337 in donations from supporters in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. The majority of this was the €300,000 donated by entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsild at the end of June.

EKRE received €217,938 euros in funding from the Estonian state in Q2, while 651 party members paid a total of €8,448 in membership fees. According to data provided by Estonia's Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committe (ERJK), the party also earned €856 in Q2 from its assets.

The largest donor to the party in the second quarter was EKRE Riigikogu Member Jaak Valge, who gave €2,500. Fellow EKRE MPs Siim Pohlak and Rain Epler made the second and third highest donations of €2,020 and €1,230 respectively.

Most of the members of EKRE's Riigikogu group donated €200 euros per month to the party, though there were some exceptions.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, when the Riigikogu elections also took place, EKRE received a total of €93,455 in donations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!