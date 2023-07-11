EKRE received over €20,000 in donations in Q2 on top of Pruunsild funds

News
EKRE.
EKRE. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) received €320,337 in donations from supporters in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. The majority of this was the €300,000 donated by entrepreneur Parvel Pruunsild at the end of June.

EKRE received €217,938 euros in funding from the Estonian state in Q2, while 651 party members paid a total of €8,448 in membership fees. According to data provided by Estonia's Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committe (ERJK), the party also earned €856 in Q2 from its assets.

The largest donor to the party in the second quarter was EKRE Riigikogu Member Jaak Valge, who gave €2,500. Fellow EKRE MPs Siim Pohlak and Rain Epler made the second and third highest donations of €2,020 and €1,230 respectively.

Most of the members of EKRE's Riigikogu group donated €200 euros per month to the party, though there were some exceptions.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, when the Riigikogu elections also took place, EKRE received a total of €93,455 in donations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:42

Baltic states to provide training areas for NATO air forces

17:50

Cases of Lyme disease have increased dramatically over the past year

17:30

District heating prices will be lower this winter than last year

16:57

Kallas: Russia's long-term threat necessitates NATO defense upgrading

16:30

Natural gas prices are falling and may continue to do so

15:50

Disc golf, a popular sport in Estonia, damages young trees

15:20

EKRE received over €20,000 in donations in Q2 on top of Pruunsild funds

15:19

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately Updated

15:15

U-Space automated aviation sandbox project to be built in Tartu

15:13

ERJK investigates Reinsalu campaign over suspected prohibited donation Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

11:50

Estonia has biggest real estate and rental price increases in EU

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: