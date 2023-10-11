Isamaa takes in largest donations in Q3, support for Eesti 200 dries up

Isamaa raised €156,847 in donations in the third quarter of 2023 of which €100,000 came from Parvel Pruunsild and €50,000 from Margus Linnamäe. Support for Eesti 200 has dried up, falling from €800,000 before elections to just over €2,000 recently.

Kaspar Kokk donated €5,000 to the opposition party, while the remaining donations came to €600 or less.

Isamaa took in €102,558 in state budget support, €3,445 in membership fees and €34 in own revenue in the third quarter. The party's Q3 income totaled €262,884.

Isamaa's expenses came to €96,596 of which €44,028 was spent on political activities, €32,658 on economic expenses and €19,910 labor expenses.

The party was therefore €166,288 in the black in the third quarter of the year.

Parempoolsed

Businessman Rain Lõhmus donated €25,000 to the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, which boosted its total donations to €68,722 for the second best result after Isamaa.

Other sponsors included Heldur Meerits (€7,500), Almar Proos (€6,000), Mart Mere (€5,000), Ivar Valdmaa (€2,000), Toomas Nurk (€2,000), Jaanus Leichner (1,500) and Heiti Hääl (€1,000).

Parempoolsed took in €7,500 from the state budget. Expenses of €31,923 left it with a Q3 surplus of €44,299.

Reform Party

The ruling Reform Party took in €47,490 over half of which or €25,000 came from businessman Aivar Linnamäe.

In all, 124 people donated to the Reform Party. Other major donors next to Linnamäe were Aivar Sõerd (€6,000), Enn Listra (€4,985) and Siim Kallas (€1,500) all of whom are members.

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev donated €855 to his party, while PM and Reform leader Kaja Kallas parted with €300.

The bulk of Reform's Q3 income came from the state budget (political parties' state support sums depend on the number of seats they have in the parliament, with non-parliamentary parties qualifying if they have a support rating of 2 percent or more – ed.) at €474,333. It took in €1,815 in membership fees from 80 members and €78 in revenue from assets.

Reform's income came to €523,716, costs to €315,908 and the balance to €207, 808 in the third quarter.

Eesti 200

While the coalition Eesti 200 party took in €805,505 in donations leading up to elections in the first quarter of 2019, this dried up in the second and third quarters of the year to €6,157 and €2,267 respectively.

Eesti 200 took in €2,109 in membership fees from 103 members.

Its main source of income was state budget support of €179,477.

The party's expenses amounting to €75,816 mean it was €108,037 in the black at the end of the quarter.

While Eesti 200 took 13.3 of the vote and got 14 mandates at the 2019 parliamentary elections, support for the political newcomers has fallen to between 6-8 percent since.

EKRE and Center Party

The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) received €17,883 in donations, while the Center Party took in €16,058.

Center decided to return a donation of €300,000 to businessman Parvel Pruunsild, meaning that its donations balance is reported as € -289,942 in the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee's (ERJK) report.

Several members made donations of a little over €1,000 to the party.

Center's main source of income was state budget support of €205,117, while it collected €4,804 in membership fees.

A total of 83 people donated €17,884 to EKRE, with Anti Poolamets contributing €2,400, Valmar Veste €2,020 and Jaak Valge, Jaak Madison and Arvo Aller a little over €1,000 each.

EKRE's state budget support came to €217,938, while it took in €1,137 in membership fees and made €1,487 on party assets.

After expenses of €224,254, the party was €14,189 in the black.

The ERJK did not have a report for the Social Democratic Party by noon Wednesday. The Estonian Greens took in €1,541 in donations and the KOOS party €375 in Q3.

