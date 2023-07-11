Parvel Pruunsild Q2 2023 Isamaa donation dwarfs all others

News
Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023.
Isamaa's election night party on March 5, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Opposition party Isamaa took in over €400,000 in donations in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023), according to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK).

BigBank owner Parvel Pruunsild made up by far the bulk of Isamaa's donations in Q2 2023 - €400,000, compared with €3,378 across all party members combined.

In Q2 2023, Isamaa took in €102,558 in state support, granted to all political parties in Estonia who polled above 2 percent at the last Riigikogu election, and in proportion to the size of the party by representation.

Additionally, 163 Isamaa members, only a fraction of the total, paid €6,835 in membership fees.

Aside from Pruunsild, the largest single donation, at €980, came from the party's former justice minister, Lea Danilson-Järg.

Järg also paid €20 in membership dues.

MP Aivar Kokk paid €700 as a donation, while the party's new leader, Urmas Reinsalu, paid €820 – though in this case in membership fees.

By comparison, in Q1 2023, ahead of and during the March 5 Riigikogu election, Isamaa took in €382,155 in donations, more than half of which came from Pruunsild and two other businessmen, pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment magnate brothers Aivar and Margus Linnameä.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

