Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately

If Estonia is attacked, the Estonian people will not have to wait to be liberated. Instead, the country is ready, with the help of its NATO Allies, to fight back immediately, said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Kallas added that this knowledge should act primarily as a deterrent.

Speaking in Vilnius, Kallas said that according to NATO's defense plans for the Baltic states, Estonia's defense will be significantly strengthened.

"Together with our allies, we are ready to defend our territory from the first moment, from the first centimeter, and this means that our own army and plans are integrated with NATO's plans as well as the military forces of our NATO allies," said Kallas.

According to Kallas, that if there are plans for NATO defense brigades to be stationed permanently in Latvia and Lithuania, it is not a problem that the U.K. does not also bring its troops to Estonia on a permanent basis.

"We have really good cooperation with the British and we have an agreement with Great Britain in terms of how we organize that cooperation. Precisely in the sense that we conduct these joint exercises as well as everything related to the management, command of the military divisions and communications," said the Estonian Prime Minister.

Kallas added, that it is important for Estonia that the U.K. has allocated specific brigades for Estonia, which come to train in the country and are ready to move here if necessary.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. has a long track record of supporting Estonia, but indicated that the country does not plan to change its position regarding the brigade, Politico reports.

"The Estonians are incredibly grateful for our presence and we made some changes last year," said Sunak, adding that the brigade is kept in a state of advanced readiness and that the lethality of the U.K.'s defense operation in Estonia has also been enhanced.

Plans to bring Ukraine closer to NATO

Kallas said, that the G7 countries will create a mechanism for the defense of Ukraine, which other countries can also join. The purpose of the mechanism will be to provide security guarantees.

One of the most important goals at present, according to Kallas, is to continue bringing Ukraine closer to NATO.

--

