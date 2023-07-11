Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately

News
{{1689075600000 | amCalendar}}
Kaja Kallas at the NATO Vilnius summit.
Kaja Kallas at the NATO Vilnius summit. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

If Estonia is attacked, the Estonian people will not have to wait to be liberated. Instead, the country is ready, with the help of its NATO Allies, to fight back immediately, said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Kallas added that this knowledge should act primarily as a deterrent.

Speaking in Vilnius, Kallas said that according to NATO's defense plans for the Baltic states, Estonia's defense will be significantly strengthened.

"Together with our allies, we are ready to defend our territory from the first moment, from the first centimeter, and this means that our own army and plans are integrated with NATO's plans as well as the military forces of our NATO allies," said Kallas.

According to Kallas, that if there are plans for NATO defense brigades to be stationed permanently in Latvia and Lithuania, it is not a problem that the U.K. does not also bring its troops to Estonia on a permanent basis.

"We have really good cooperation with the British and we have an agreement with Great Britain in terms of how we organize that cooperation. Precisely in the sense that we conduct these joint exercises as well as everything related to the management, command of the military divisions and communications," said the Estonian Prime Minister.

Kallas added, that it is important for Estonia that the U.K. has allocated specific brigades for Estonia, which come to train in the country and are ready to move here if necessary.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. has a long track record of supporting Estonia, but indicated that the country does not plan to change its position regarding the brigade, Politico reports.

"The Estonians are incredibly grateful for our presence and we made some changes last year," said Sunak, adding that the brigade is kept in a state of advanced readiness and that the lethality of the U.K.'s defense operation in Estonia has also been enhanced.

Plans to bring Ukraine closer to NATO

Kallas said, that the G7 countries will create a mechanism for the defense of Ukraine, which other countries can also join. The purpose of the mechanism will be to provide security guarantees.

One of the most important goals at present, according to Kallas, is to continue bringing Ukraine closer to NATO.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:19

Kallas: Defense plans show Estonia is ready to repel attack immediately

15:15

U-Space sandbox project to be built in Tartu

15:13

ERJK investigates Reinsalu campaign over suspected prohibited donation Updated

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

14:57

Kaur Kivistik takes 10,000 meter gold in Guernsey

14:08

Bulk of Q2 2023 Center Party donations came from its own leading members

13:32

Parvel Pruunsild Q2 2023 Isamaa donation dwarfs all others

13:32

Carri Ginter and Sandra Teras: Once surrendered, privacy cannot be regained

13:01

Eesti Gaas revenues, profits tripled in 2022

12:52

Residents of fire-damaged flats in legal battle with insurance company

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

NATO allies send 1,000 troops to help guard Vilnius summit

10.07

Estonia's electricity prices will be higher than Finland's this winter

10.07

Tsahkna on Turkey: NATO and the EU are different organizations

10.07

Same-sex marriage legalization prompts EELK to suspend registering unions

10.07

Kallas: Vilnius summit decisions must open path for Ukraine NATO accession

10.07

New Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics makes first visit to Estonia

10.07

Tanel Kiik: I have the background required to lead the Center Party

15:00

Secretary General Stoltenberg: Turkey agrees to Sweden's NATO accession Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: