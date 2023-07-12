Kallas: Allies unanimously confirmed that Ukraine's future is in NATO

NATO's 31 allies unanimously confirmed that Ukraine has a future in the alliance and the G7 security guarantee shows help will be provided for as long as necessary, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told Estonian journalists on Wednesday, the final day of the Vilnius summit.

"It is important that all Allies say that our assistance to Ukraine will last as long as it is needed," she said.

Kallas said the written agreement strengthens every Ally's commitment to Ukraine and the obligations will remain in place even when governments change in the future.

The prime minister said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was positive at the first NATO-Ukraine council meeting held on Wednesday. If there were still doubts about Ukraine's future in NATO on Tuesday then today it was confirmed by all that Ukraine's future is in the alliance, she said, but that there are different steps to reaching the final goal.

That the subject has been fiercely debated by larger allies shows they want to keep their promises and are thinking about the meaning behind the words, she said.

"This is just a good message that the big allies are taking this very, very seriously," she said.

"It is not a question of whether Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but when Ukraine will become a member of NATO and what we need to do practically to make that happen," said Kallas.

On Wednesday, the G7 countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States — pledged to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

They have agreed to continue sending military land, air, and sea equipment, help foster Ukraine's defense industrial base, train their forces, share intelligence, and provide cyber defense support.

