Kallas: Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, all key NATO partners

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking during the second day of the Vilnius NATO summit and flanked by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (left) and Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas speaking during the second day of the Vilnius NATO summit and flanked by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (left) and Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Source: Government Office.
NATO's cooperation with its strategic partners in the Asia-Pacific region is more important than ever before, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says.

Kallas said on Wednesday, the concluding day of the Vilnius NATO summit, that: "We have stood united to defend our values as well as a world order based on international law, an order which Russia and other non-democratic forces are trying to destroy at any cost."

"Our unity lies in a strength that intimidates our adversaries the most," Kallas went on, via a government press release.

The prime minister made her remarks in the context of a meeting between NATO heads of state and government with leaders from non-NATO, western-aligned Asia-Pacific states South Korea, New Zealand, Japan and Australia, which took place Wednesday.

Enhancing practical cooperation these countries was significant, Kallas added. "We must forge strong partnerships and work with nations we can rely on. For example, we could cooperate more in the field of cyber security and technology. I am pleased to note that Australia, Japan and South Korea are already members of the NATO Cyber Defense Center of Excellence," referring to the Tallinn-based NATO CCDCOE.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the leaders of all four nations, for their unwavering support for Ukraine.

"All our safety depends on how this war concludes. The fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law are at stake in Ukraine, and its victory, the complete condemnation of aggression as a tool in conducting statecraft, and the prosecution of Russia for crimes of aggression, are the only viable paths forward. This is crucial given that all undemocratic forces are watching the reaction of the free world to Russia's aggression, very closely," Kallas went on.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

