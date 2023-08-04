Major Kristjan Muld appointed new Defense League Western District commander

Major Kristjan Muld has taken over command of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) Western Defense District (Lääne Malev), replacing Major Andres Välli, who is moving into the Estonian Defense Forces' reserve.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" Thursday, Maj. Muld (pictured) said of his new role that: "I think one of the biggest priorities is that all defense district members are aware of their specific tasks; that each defense district member knows what he has to do, who his superiors is, and that when something significant happens, it gets round to all defense district members."

Maj. Välli is now entering the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) regular reserve.

Due in part to the changed security situation, the Defense League and the EDF, particularly its reserve, have been converging in their activities and plans. One of the clearest manifestations of this has been the creation of a territorial defense force consisting of EDF reservists who turn to at the nearest Defense League district headquarters, as needed. In addition to being more convenient for a reservist, lessons drawn from the war in Ukraine have revealed the benefits of a light infantry force with strong local knowledge. The two EDF regular brigades center on a heavy infantry role.

The Defense Leagues districts are arranged regionally, while the organization also has women's, boys' and girls' related wings.

--

