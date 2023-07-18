State auction of former reservist officers' building fails to attract bids

The Ministry of Defense has taken a central Tallinn property it owns off auction due to a lack of interest. The building formerly hosted a facility for ex-reservist military officers.

The Defence Resources Agency (KRA) and the Reserve Officers' Association (Reservohvitseride kogu) have in the past operated from the building, on Narva mnt 8 (pictured), but no longer do so.

At the start of this year, the state Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) let the Foreign Intelligence Service (Välisluureamet), the volunteer Defense League (Kaiteseliit) and other interested parties that the Ministry of Defense planned to take possession of the property.

The RKIK at the time told ERR that the Narva mnt 8 property is superfluous to requirements and is currently vacant, hence being put up for sale.

