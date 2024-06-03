Defense ministry sells empty Tallinn building for €1.1 million

Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A property at Narva maantee 8 in Tallinn was sold at auction by the Ministry of Defense with a winning bid of €1.15 million.

The starting price on the varakeskus.ee platform was listed as €700,000.

The buyer cannot be disclosed until the Minister of Defense approves the sale of the building, broker Kristel Tohu told ERR.

In January, the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) told the Foreign Intelligence Service, Estonian Defense League, and others it was planning to see the building.

"The revenue generated [from the sale] will be directed to the state budget, and a decision regarding its intended use will be made based on need," said Tambet Tõnisson, head of state property at RKIK, told ERR at the time.

The first attempted auction sale of the building was held in summer 2023 and a second in February 2024.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

