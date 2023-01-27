Ministry of Defense wants to sell off Central Tallinn building

The building owned by the Ministry of Defense on the corner of Narva maantee and V. Reimani tänav.
The building owned by the Ministry of Defense on the corner of Narva maantee and V. Reimani tänav. Source: Oop/wikipedia.org
The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) on Thursday informed the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (EFIS) and Estonian Defense League (EDL), among others, that the Ministry of Defense intends to sell a building it owns in Central Tallinn, located on Narva maantee.

The ECDI told ERR Friday that the need for the building located at Narva maantee 8 has been exhausted and that it currently stands empty, which is why it will be sold.

"The revenue generated [from the sale] will be directed to the state budget, and a decision regarding its intended use will be made based on need," said Tambet Tõnisson, head of state assets at the ECDI.

The ECDI added that over the past couple of years, the building has indeed stood empty, with only a few exercises having taken place there.

Both the Defense Resources Agency and the Estonian Reserve Officers' Association (EROK) have previously used the building. Most recently, the building was home to the accounting service of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) Support Command.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

