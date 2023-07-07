Portal: Major Tallinn roadwork closures in pictures

News
Laikmaa has been fully closed to traffic for several weeks now.
Laikmaa has been fully closed to traffic for several weeks now. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

News portal Delfi has put together aerial images and videos which bring home how extensive roadworks in central Tallinn really are. Much of the disruption to the capital's quality of life has been going on since the spring time, or before in some cases.

Two major intersections in central Tallinn are closed this week: Hobujaama intersection, near the Viru Keskus shopping mall, and the intersection of Jõe and Narva mnt, just a couple of blocks away.

In fact, these areas have been subject to disruption for many weeks already, though usually limited amounts of traffic could get through.

The Jõe-Pronksi North-South route is being extensively remodeled, including subterranean infrastructure upgrades, and the work there has been going on for months already, while the Laikmaa-Hobujaama stretch is necessitated by a tram extension to the Old City Harbor area.

A. Laikmaa / Hobujaama runs north to south and bisects Narva mnt. Source: Google Maps.

This has not only disrupted traffic but hampered even pedestrian and cycle travel and led to large swathes of sand-and-gravel building sites where there had once been roads, as well as having led to some frayed tempers in the summer heat.

Larger-scale map showing the affected area in central Tallinn, from Monday, October 10 2022 onwards for the best part of a year. Source: AS KE Infra

This has to be added to ongoing and planned roadwork projects elsewhere in the capital, including at Liivalaia (installation of pipelines by Utilitas), in the vicinity of the Balti jaam train station (refurbishment of Vana-Kalamaja) and the intersection of a rail line, tram line and roads in the Tondi region, ironing out a rather idiosyncratic traffic configuration there.

That all these projects have come at once has been put down to budgeting reasons as we enter the next EU budgetary period. The city's government also argues that Tallinn traffic is somewhat lighter in summer as schools close and many residents clear out to the countryside, go on vacation etc.

Having all the upheaval in one go rather than spread out less intensively, but for a longer period of time, and the claimed benefits of the work once it is finalized, have also been put forward as arguments in favor of the road works, which in any case the public is powerless to do anything about.

Pictures can say a lot more than words of course, and the Delfi article here does just that (link in Estonian).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:46

Anett Kontaveit's 13-year pro career ends in defeat in Wimbledon round two Updated

19:55

Tests show more bacteria in Kuressaare drinking water

18:35

Ratas proposes Center congress, backs Tanel Kiik as new party chairman

18:00

MEP Yana Toom in Russia visits pro-Kremlin activist banned from Estonia

17:20

Kallas: Government knows more money needed for Estonian-language education

16:20

Portal: Major Tallinn roadwork closures in pictures

16:12

Fuel leak from wreck of World War One-era British vessel being investigated

15:50

Aas: Apparent peace in Center Party is over

15:45

Admiral Bellingshausen to negotiate the Northwest passage through summer

15:44

Yana Toom: After the council meeting, I felt as if I no longer existed

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

06.07

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

06.07

Tallinn hotels unable to make up for winter shortfall this summer

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

09:58

Analyst on 'greedflation': It's good fishing in muddy waters

06.07

Research vessel to depart for MS Estonia wreckage site in two weeks

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: