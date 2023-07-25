Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

News
Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center).
Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Extensive roadworks, one of several such projects in central Tallinn at present, have revealed an 18th century bridge which had been buried under one of the capital's main through-routes, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) says.

News portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian) that a solution to the historical item, in relation to the road reconstruction work, has yet to be found, with funding being one of the key factors.

Whether the discovery will hold up the ongoing work even further is also not yet clear, Delfi says.

The Härjapea river bridge used to span the river of the same name – as in many cities, this river still exists but flows along subterranean channels beneath street level, in this case the Pronksi-Jõe route, which runs northward to the harbor area.

Svet said the find was "interesting", adding that experts are currently looking at ways to preserve the structure after the through-route has been refurbished, work that began last fall; "I have to confess that this may be quite an expensive and complicated undertaking," Svet continued.

While the bridge was built in the 18th century, by the 1930s its unpleasant odor and appearance led to its being covered over – should the river ever flow near street level again, it would require cleaning, Svet added.

However, the deputy mayor says he believes "that we are talking about very large investments here, which the city currently lacks the budgetary resources for."

Jõe tänav, one of the central Tallinn streets subject to the current, ongoing and extensive road works, gives a hint at the area's past – Jõgi, or Jõe in the genitive case as with most street names, means river, in Estonian.

Svet suggested as one possibility keeping the river covered over, but visible, for instance through a strengthened glass panel – a solution found with archaeological remains discovered during the revamping of Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) over a decade ago – though this would have to contend with the fact that the streets in question carry heavy traffic.

Ultimately, Svet told Delfi, it is too early yet to say what will happen with regard to the Härjapea River, or whether and to what extent the situation will hold up the construction work, which started in October 2022.

Traffic in central Tallinn has been severely disrupted all summer thanks to several major roadworks projects all coming at once. In addition to the Pronski-Jõe work, the tram extension to the Old City Harbor, infrastructure pipelines below Liivalaia, the refurbishment and extension of Vana-Kalamaja and the reorganization of the Tondi road/rail/tramline intersection are also ongoing.

Finding items of archaeological interest during the course of such work in the capital is a common occurrence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Fencer Nelli Differt through to epee last 16 at Milan world championships

14:35

Tallinn reverses course, bus number 5 route to remain unchanged

14:17

Vincent Homburg: The responsibility challenge for the digital age

13:01

Bike theft up 70 percent in Harju County

12:55

September's OGP Global Summit preliminary program made public

12:36

Prosecutor's Office: Ukrainian printing firm investigation started in 2021

12:19

How to ensure fundamental rights when using face recognition?

11:55

Martin Mölder: On going from the town to the countryside during summer

11:40

Blackcurrant harvest very poor, prices through the roof

11:27

Bill proposed to grant Defense League members right to use tasers, shotguns

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

10:02

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised, being taken to Paldiski Updated

24.07

Infant intoxication cases on the rise again in Estonia

24.07

Gallery: Crew prepares to recover bow from MS Estonia wreck Monday Updated

23.07

EKRE MP aids man in flying Soviet Estonian flag from Old Town building

24.07

Gallery: Thousands attend Estonia's largest summer light festival

24.07

Rainer Saks: Lukashenko's Poland threats should be taken as humor

24.07

Real estate sales fell in Q2 — but Tallinn property prices keep rising

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: