Tallinn's Kursi tänav - Põhja puiestee intersection to close for roadworks

Roadworks in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative).
Roadworks in Tallinn (Photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Starting on Monday (July 24), the intersection of Tallinn's Kursi tänav and Põhja puiestee will be closed due to road works on the Vanasadama tram line. Several bus stops on lines 3, 66 and 73 will also change while work takes place.

The junction will remain closed until September 30. During the closure, traffic will be rerouted and road users are advised to avoid driving in the city center where possible.

The works are taking place in connection with the construction of the Vanasadama tram line.

On bus line No 3 in the direction of Randla, there will be a temporary stop in front of building No 23, after the Kalasadama tänav junction.

Bus line No 66 from Linnahall in the direction of Randla will also stop in front of building No 23 after the crossing of Kalasadama tänav while the works are in process.

On the Kopli line, bus No 73 will stop just before reaching the Kalasadama tänav junction.

The construction of the Vanasadama tramline involves a large amount of reconstruction work in different phases, stretching from the junction of Kivisilla tänav and Gonsiori tänav to Põhja puiestee.

Closure of the intersection on Tallinnn's Kursi tnav and Põhja puiestee. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

More Information on construction stages, traffic management, public transport and other important information related to the project for users of public transport and motorists, can also be found on the Vanasadama website here.

Editor: Michael cole

