Tallinn's busy Tehnika tänav to close for roadworks

From July 20 to August 24, traffic will be restricted in and around Tallinn's Tehnika tänav due to renovation work being carried out on a wastewater collection system in the area.

On July 20, AS Tallinna Vesi will begin renovation work on the wastewater collection system on Tallinn's Tehnika tänav.

As a result of the works, Tehnika tänav will be fully closed from the evening of August 4 until late evening on August 6.

It will remain partially closed from then until the morning of August 12.

The street will then be shut off once again from the morning of August 12 until late evening on August 13.

Between late evening on August 13 and the evening of August 21, the street will be partially closed.

In addition, Saturni tänav, Komeedi tänav and Endla tänav, which all cross Tehnika tänav, will also be subject to temporary closures.

Planned roadworks in and around Tallinn's Tehnika tänav. Source: AS Tallinna Vesi

The renovation work will mostly be carried out using the Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) method, which helps to ensure large-scale piping works are competed in an efficient and environmentally-friendly way, while also causing as little disruption as possible. There will be no interruption to the sewerage services in the area during the works. All road closures will still allow access for the emergency services, public transport and local residents, whose homes are within the area of the renovation works.

"The results of the analysis conducted on the pipelines show that, unfortunately, the renovation of the wastewater collector in Tehnika tänav can no longer be delayed. These are works necessary to ensure the continuity of a vital service, and postponing would lead to an excessive risk of flooding," said Tarvi Thomberg, asset management director at Tallinna Vesi.

Thomberg added, that the planned work will be carried out on an accelerated basis in two parts and is to be completed by the beginning of September.

"For us, it is important to progress with the renovation works to a high standard and in an efficient manner, with as little impact as possible on the day-to-day operations of urban traffic. We will start work at 8.00 in the morning and finish at 1.00 at night. We ask for the understanding of local residents in case of excessive noise on Tehnika tänav on the more intensive days, which may disrupt the normal rhythm of life. We apologize for any inconvenience and will try to complete the works as soon as possible," said Thomberg.

During the works, a separate temporary pumping system will be set up to ensure uninterrupted wastewater services in the area.

