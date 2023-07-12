Roadwork in Tallinn difficult, but no major alterations to schedule

Underground construction and unforeseen circumstances put pressure on the roadwork schedules in the city center of Tallinn, but there have been no major planning changes as of yet, Jaan Tarmak, chief of Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department, told ERR.

Tarmak said that the above-ground roadwork does not cause any issues with deadlines, but that the underground work takes longer and poses unexpected challenges, in reference to Tallinn's extensive roadwork this summer.

This makes schedules tight and work may finish a little later than planned, he said.

"In varying degrees, underground construction is always susceptible to unexpected occurrences and problems. Due to such factors, construction schedules are also tense," Tarmak said, adding that this is a standard procedure for a high-density residential construction project, which contractors are accustomed to taking into account.

Tarmak said that there have been no significant modifications to the construction schedule.

However, the deadlines for road construction have been somewhat extended. Tarmak said that the extensive reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja tänav will be completed in September, whereas Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet told ERR in March that the work should be completed by the end of July or the start of August.

The second phase of the reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja tänav, which encompasses the area surrounding the regional bus stands close to the Baltic station building, is not yet complete. This year, a request for proposals will be issued based on the finalized designs.

The Jõe-Pronksi tänav will reopen to regular traffic in October, while the Hobujaama-Narva maantee will remain closed until November, Tarmak said. The city administration has promised that the trams 2 and 4 will resume service through the intersection in early September. In September, the 1 and 3 trams should also begin service.

The greater part of Pronksi tänav is now asphalted, but the street's inauguration must be delayed due to ongoing construction at both intersection ends.

However, it is gradually opening to traffic. Tuesday saw the inauguration of two intersections, Pronksi-Raua and Pronksi-Gonsiori, which do not provide motorists with many new options. In the direction of the city center, you can turn right onto Pronksi tänav from Gonsiori tänav.

The section of Pronksi tänav between Gonsiori and Raua streets is accessible to motorized traffic.

A portion of the Pronksi tänav carriageway between Narva maantee and Raua tänav, specifically the Pronksi tänav end of Narva maantee, is scheduled to open on July 25; however, the entire section will not be open to routine traffic until October 20, when the Narva maantee is expected to be completed and open to traffic.

Also closed until October 20 is the section of Pronksi tänav between Tartu maantee and Gonsiori tänav.

Jõe tänav will be closed until September 11; through the end of August, Jõe tänav will be closed on the Ahtri side.

The construction on Liivalaia tänav will conclude in September.

Construction schedule on Jõe-Pronksi tänav. Source: Tallinn Municipality

--

