Part of tram lines to return to service in September, some October

Tram lines suspended due to roadworks and the construction of the Old Harbor tram line in Tallinn will return to service in two stages, with tram number 6 continuing to ferry passengers until then.

Tram lines 2 (Kopli-Peterburi tee) and 4 (Tondi-Ülemiste) will return to service in early September. Lines 1 (Kopli-Kadriorg) and 3 (Tondi-Kadriorg) will start up again in early October, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet told ERR.

This means that not all tram lines will return by the start of the schoolyear, which was the city's original plan. The discovery of the Härjapea Bridge also worked to postpone the reopening of Kadriorg tram lines.

Svet said that there will not be replacement buses to stand in for tram lines 1 and 3 in September.

"We have no plans for replacement lines as trams 2 and 4 will return in September. Temporary line number 6 will continue on the Tondi-Kopli route until tram traffic has been restored in full. There are enough buses going to and from Kadriorg, and adding more to replace trams just isn't needed," the deputy mayor said.

The number 6 tram line will be retired once the others return as the Tondi final stop simply cannot facilitate more trams. "We need to analyze how our trams network will operate once the Old Harbor line and the Tondi overpass are ready," Svet said.

He added that the Old Harbor tram line might become operational as early as next year. The Old Harbor service will likely be based on the current number 2 line. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2025

