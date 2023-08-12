Part of tram lines to return to service in September, some October

News
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023.
Tallinn's number 6 tram. August 10, 2023. Source: Jukko Nooni/Tallinn Strategic Management Office
News

Tram lines suspended due to roadworks and the construction of the Old Harbor tram line in Tallinn will return to service in two stages, with tram number 6 continuing to ferry passengers until then.

Tram lines 2 (Kopli-Peterburi tee) and 4 (Tondi-Ülemiste) will return to service in early September. Lines 1 (Kopli-Kadriorg) and 3 (Tondi-Kadriorg) will start up again in early October, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet told ERR.

This means that not all tram lines will return by the start of the schoolyear, which was the city's original plan. The discovery of the Härjapea Bridge also worked to postpone the reopening of Kadriorg tram lines.

Svet said that there will not be replacement buses to stand in for tram lines 1 and 3 in September.

"We have no plans for replacement lines as trams 2 and 4 will return in September. Temporary line number 6 will continue on the Tondi-Kopli route until tram traffic has been restored in full. There are enough buses going to and from Kadriorg, and adding more to replace trams just isn't needed," the deputy mayor said.

The number 6 tram line will be retired once the others return as the Tondi final stop simply cannot facilitate more trams. "We need to analyze how our trams network will operate once the Old Harbor line and the Tondi overpass are ready," Svet said.

He added that the Old Harbor tram line might become operational as early as next year. The Old Harbor service will likely be based on the current number 2 line. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2025

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Old Town Educational College is looking for a new director

10:54

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

10:45

Annual Opinion Festival gets underway Updated

09:51

Part of tram lines to return to service in September, some October

11.08

New coalition agreed in Narva

11.08

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

11.08

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

11.08

Home appliance retailers: Sales down on year

11.08

Estonian MP calls for more cooperation with Taiwan

11.08

Coop Pank seven-month net profit up 131 percent to €23 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

11.08

Unpleasant smell in North Tallinn stronger this summer

11.08

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

11.08

Riigikogu committee chair calls for prime minister to give evidence

11.08

Economist: We may see rise in unemployment this fall

11.08

City of Tallinn pledges green, cyclist-friendly capital when roadworks over

11.08

Daily: Russian confectionery firm seeks to enter 'friendly' Estonian market

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: