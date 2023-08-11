Tallinn night buses to continue running through to end of October

Night buses in Tallinn.
Night buses in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A night bus service piloted in Tallinn is to be extended to October, Tallinn City Government says.

The service started in May this year and was originally scheduled to come to an end on September 17, but now it will continue to run for several more weeks, to October 29, the city government says.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) said that the €300,000 in funds set aside for the project has not been fully used up, making the extension viable.

Little in the way of anticipated vandalism and other costs has also been a factor, Svet added.

"The summer months have shown that buses are being used quite actively," the deputy mayor went on, adding that the service continuing through October will also provide a way of gauging demand later in the year, as well.

The City of Tallinn's official nightlife advisor Natalie Mets meanwhile said that data gathering revealed 2,000-2,500 passengers took night buses last weekend alone, while further customer surveys should shed more light on the service's performance.

The night bus route starts at the Balti jaam station county bus depot and runs Friday to Sunday, from 1.30 am. To 5 a.m., at 30-minute intervals.

There are four routes, 91 (to Mustamäe), 92 (to Väike-Õismäe), 93, which travels to North Tallinn (Pelgurand) and 94, to Priisle, in the east of the capital.

The routes are circular meaning the above buses return along the same route, to the Balti jaam station.

As with daytime buses, the service is free to Tallinn residents who hold a green card.

Timetables can be found here.

Additionally, a temporary daytime tram route has been extended to October.

Tram-line number 6, which was set up while the Old City Harbor tram extension is being built, is to continue on the Tondi-Kopli route to at least the end of next month, the city government says.

Tram lines no. 2 and 4 will restart operation at the beginning of September, followed by route 1 and 3 at the start of October. 

These routes are currently off-line.

The City of Tallinn says it is considering making route 6 permanent.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

