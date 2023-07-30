Users hope Tallinn will retain its night buses also in winter

The period during which Tallinn runs night buses has reached the half-way point unless the city government decides to extend it. Night owls have bought into the service and hope it will be retained year-round.

The Tallinn night buses pilot project was launched on May 19 and is set to be wrapped up on September 17. "Aktuaalne kaamera" news went on a few trips on Friday.

The first night bus out of the the Baltic Station (Balti Jaam) departs at 12:30 a.m.

Passenger Ranno said that he often uses the night bus to get home late, while he still takes a taxi most times.

"They are a good way to save money," Kert said.

"They are a good idea, because that way you don't have to pay for a taxi," Artur agreed.

A group of passengers from Ida-Viru County, taking the bus going from Õismäe to the city center, said that the late bus services should be retained also in the winter.

"I believe it to be essential as it is not only used by young people, there are passengers of all ages. People tend to party at night," Viktoria said.

(Video in Estonian.)

Others are more critical, with Postimees describing the experience of one passenger who tried to catch a night bus at 4 a.m. only to see it pass by the bus stop which was occupied by regular and Bolt taxis. They also said that several police cars passed by shortly after and paid no mind to the taxis blocking the bus stop.

Tallinn's night life curator Natalie Mets reacted to the Facebook post and vowed to bring the matter to the attention of Tallinn's deputy mayor in charge of night life and the Tallinn Municipal Police.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!