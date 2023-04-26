Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

Starting on May 19, night buses will be in operation in Tallinn. Four bus routes will be running, three days a week in the Estonian capital.

On 19 May, the City of Tallinn is set to launch a pilot night bus project, comprising four bus routes. According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center), all four routes will begin with a circuit around the Old Town.

The new bus routes will operate three nights a week - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, departing from the capital's Baltic station (Baltijaam) every 30 minutes between 12.30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Tallinn night bus routes. Source: Tallinna LV

The night buses, which are free of charge for Tallinn residents, will run through a large part of the capital, taking passengers to Mustamäe, Õismäe, Lasnamäe and Põhja-Tallinn and back to the city center.

According to earlier plans, Tallinn's night buses will continue operating until mid-September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!