Tallinn Old Town Days festival set for June 2-4

The 41st annual Tallinn Old Town Days is set to take place from June 2-4. This year's theme is "Fresh View," with the festival focusing on sustainable urban space as well as environmentally friendly and community-based culture. Throughout the three days, there will be over 40 free concerts and over 300 scheduled events in the Estonian capital.

Throughout the first weekend of June, cultural institutions, collectives, museums, theaters, artists, communities, and visitors are all set to come together to celebrate Tallinn Old Town Days. This year's festival includes free tours of the Riigikogu building and Stenbock House as well as Tall Hermann tower on June 4, Estonian National Flag Day.

Experienced guides will be introducing the history and architecture of the Riigikogu building, Toompea Castle, and Stenbock House. The guided tours, which are available in Estonian and English, last approximately 60 minutes and are free of charge. Registration is required in advance here and here.

In addition to historical buildings, tours will also be organized in green areas and parks. Two biodiversity tours will take place in the bastion zone, focusing on biodiversity in the urban environment, including the ways different plants, insects, birds, and animals are connected and why it is important to let nature thrive undisturbed. The walks will be conducted by Eliko Petser, a methodologist from Tallinn Botanic Garden.

During the Old Town Days, Tallinn's Ukrainian Cultural Center will also open its doors. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Grusbeke Tower in the Chapel of the Virgin Mary, visit the Toy Museum, Hildegard's Yard, and the mechanical toy theater "Moralite." The Ukrainian Society will also provide insights into the workings of the Labora Crafts Workshop. Tours are available in both Estonian and Russian languages.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be several other guided tours of Tallinn's UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town. The "New Old Town" tour for instance, introduces visitors to architectural works dating from the late 1980s to the present day.

There will also be tours of the Holy Spirit Church and St. Olaf's Church (Oleviste kirik), as well as guided tours in the House of the Blackheads and a ghost stories tour by Jaak Juske.

The full program for this year's Tallinn Old Town Days can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!