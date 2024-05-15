Puuluup among performers at this year's Tallinn Old Town Days

The 42nd Tallinn Old Town Days are set to take place from June 7-9. During the festival, a creative sanctuary will be created in the Old Town, where a variety of rare subcultures can be found alongside a host of traditional cultural events.

"The festival in the historic heart of Tallinn will turn the Old Town into a kind of creative sanctuary during this occasion," said Sander Andla, a senior citizen of Tallinn's Kesklinn district.

"Throughout history, the Old Town has inspired creativity and creative people. However, the creative protection area underlines the important cultural role of the Old Town, not only in the past, but also for the different generations of today," explained Andla.

It also highlights the Old Town as a safe and supportive environment for creativity, where a wide range of arts, crafts and other creative endeavors can flourish undisturbed.

In addition to the events in the Old Town, there will also be a dedicated children's area in Toompark where younger visitors can paint, make crafts, animate, sing songs and watch and listen to live performances.

As per tradition, the festival's main stage will be in the green area of Harju tänav, next to St. Nicholas' Church (Niguliste kirik). From Friday evening until Sunday, Tallinners will be treated to free concerts by artists including Puuluup, Villemdrillem, Elina Born, Kosmikud, Kaisa Ling Thing, Rubundi, Liisi Koikson Trio and TeamEn.

The full festival program can be found here.

--

