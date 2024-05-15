Tallinn Day festivities start on May 15 and end with group bike ride on May 18

Tallinn Day activities will take place on Wednesday, May 15, and Saturday, May 18. Everyone is invited to celebrate the 776th anniversary of the granting of city rights to Tallinn under Lübeck Law.

Tallinn Day traditionally began on May 15 at 10 a.m. with the opening of the Short Leg Gate (Lühikese jala värav), where the prime minister was welcomed by the mayor of Tallinn.

"The granting of Lübeck Law in 1248 marks a historic moment for Tallinn, tying us to the legal, cultural, and economic sphere of European cities centuries ago. Tallinn Day is a tribute to this significant event and a testament to our city's rich cultural and historical heritage," Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski said in a press release.

From noon to 7 p.m. everyone is welcome to explore Tallinn's Town Hall, the oldest in Northern Europe.

Admission to the branches of the Tallinn City Museum – the Tallinn City Life Museum, the Kiek in de Kök Fortress Museum, and the Kalamaja Museum – is only €1, and free with a museum card.

Saturday, May 18, will be a day full of activities from morning until late evening in various parts of Tallinn.

See details of the full program here.

For the first time this year, the Tallinn Night will be celebrated as well. The 74th Tour de'ÖÖ group bike ride, which starts in Tondiraba Park, will cover 12 kilometers at a leisurely pace and end at Freedom Square, where the festivities will be rounded off with an indie concert.

