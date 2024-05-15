Maijooks race changes Tallinn's traffic, public transport on Saturday

Tallinn buses.
Tallinn buses. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Roads in the capital will be closed on Saturday (May 18) due to the Maijooks race diverting traffic and public transport.

Streets in Kesklinn and Pirita will be partially or completely closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bus lines No. 1, 5, 6, 8, 34, and 38 will also be affected.

During the race, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the stop locations and routes for outbound bus lines No. 1, 5, 6, 8, 34, and 38 will be temporarily altered, as the segment of Kose tee between Pirita and Rummu tee will be closed to traffic. These bus lines will operate on a free schedule during the race.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be ensured safe passage, and access for vehicles to properties along the race route will generally be maintained. Any restrictions on access will be temporary and must be coordinated in advance with the property owner.

Information signs will be installed at the intersections of Narva maantee and Pirita tee, Kose tee and Vabaõhukooli tee, as well as Pirita tee and Kloostrimetsa tee, to inform the public about the race and traffic changes.

Information about changes to public transport will be posted in bus stops before the race by the organizer. Further details can be found on the website http://transport.tallinn.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

