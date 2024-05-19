Gallery: Tallinn Day celebrated in the capital on Saturday

Tallinn marked the 776th anniversary of the granting of Lübeck rights to the city this weekend with a day – and night – full of events on Saturday.

During the day, a "Family Day" concert was held Kadriorg Park on Saturday including a performance by Jarek Kasar.

The free event featured various performances, including a science theater and a singing studio, and a children's play "UMKA the Polar Bear."

In the evening a concert highlighting Tallinn's Diversity was held in Toompea Park, followed by an after-party at Patarei Sea Fortress.

For the first time, Tallinn Night was also celebrated as part of Tallinn Day, starting with the 74th Tour de'ÖÖ group bike ride.

Participants rode 12 kilometers from Tondiraba Park to Freedom Square for a concert with indie band Röövel Ööbik.

Tallinn was given Lübeck Rights on May 15, 1248, by King of Denmark Erik IV Adraraha. The legislation bound Tallinn to common legal space with medieval German merchant towns.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) outlined the importance of marking the occasion.

"The granting of Lübeck rights in 1248 marks a historic moment for Tallinn, connecting us centuries ago with the legal, cultural, and economic space of European cities. Tallinn Day is a reminder of this important event and a tribute to our city's rich cultural and historical heritage," he said.

Tallinn Day activities started on Wednesday, took place across the city, and ended on Saturday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

