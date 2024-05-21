Tallinn Mayor: Lavrova's public statements were 'ambiguous'

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).
Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
While Tatjana Lavrova may have expressed herself ambiguously on matters of values, her decision to withdraw her candidacy as the next Lasnamäe district elder, a city government post, was hers and hers alone, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said Monday.

Lavrova announced at the start of this week that she would not be running for the position, in the wake of controversy over her stances on World War Two Soviet veterans, the current Ukraine war, and efforts to promote the world cleanup day initiative inside Russia.

The district elder position has been given to the Social Democrats (SDE) as part of the parceling up of city government posts when the Tallinn SDE-Isamaa-Reform-Eesti 200 coalition entered office last month.

Jevgeni Ossinovski gave an interview to ERR which follows in shortened form.

Tatjana Lavrova has made the announcement that she is withdrawing her candidacy at Lasnamäe District Elder. What is your comment on this?

I had a lengthy conversation with Tatjana Lavrova yesterday, and indeed she found that in the current situation she does not wish to take on the post. I fully understand her decision

Was the decision her own, or did you recommend she make it?

It was her decision.

Were you aware that she had a background that could raise questions? Or did you not anticipate her facing such public scrutiny?

We were aware of it. As for her various views on fundamental societal values, having held thorough discussions with her, I have no doubt that she actually shares these values. However, it is the case that in a couple of interviews, certain things were expressed in a way that caused this public maelstrom, and that was a significant factor in her decision.

What happened then? Was it a case of media inexperience, or something else?

That is something she can answer for herself. But responding to certain critical questions, for someone not used to such attacks, can lead to people expressing themselves in an ambiguous way.

Isamaa expressed sharp opposition to her candidacy. How do you comment on the coalition partner's stance?

We spoke with several coalition partners about this, and naturally, certain questions arose from one interview. We assured that these questions could be comprehensively answered. In that sense, relations with coalition partners remain good. However, we are now in a situation where there is no longer a need to provide additional answers, as the candidate has withdrawn.

Did you sense that Isamaa might ultimately not back Lavrova's candidacy in any case?

I got no sense of that.

When will you find a replacement candidate? Is there perhaps a second choice candidate you can immediately fall back on?

All this is developing news. Today's agenda has been fully taken up with the supplementary budget process, which the city government members in the cabinet have decided on, but there hasn't been time to address the Lasnamäe elder issue yet. Naturally, we will proceed with it without any delays though.

Is Kirill Klaus one of the names under consideration?

The party is to convene to discuss potential new candidates.

Have you tried to tempt [former deputy mayor] Vladimir Svet away from the Center Party?

No, I have not.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

