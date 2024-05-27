Tallinn deputy mayor: Waste disposal contracts something of a '5-year marriage'

Agreements between the city of Tallinn and private sector waste management firms can be likened to a five-year marriage agreement, and are challenging to end, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose (Eesti 200) said Monday.

A reform to waste management should address several issues related to the handling of garbage, Roose, who holds the deputy mayoral responsibility for entrepreneurship, went on.

Speaking to Vikerraadio morning show "Vikerhommik," whose hosts asked what city residents should do if they encounter problems with garbage removal, Roose said it is the capital's government to ensure segregated waste collection and reception for residents.

She said: "We hold tender processes which waste disposal firms can take part in and which ends up with a five-year contract. I would compare it to a five-year "marriage."

"We are bound by it, and it is in all of our interests that the cooperation be successful."

"Naturally, there will be issues, and we will work to resolve these," Roose added.

"We still need the service under contract. We simply cannot just state we don't want your services any more," Roose responded to the question of whether such a "marriage" could be dissolved.

Roose noted that the cooperation between Tallinn and waste management companies has in any case been constructive.

However, in case of issues, she advises residents to contact the waste management company which serves their property, or to email the city administration.

Roose added that the city government website provides extensive information on waste management and guidance on handling issues with a service provider.

When asked how the city views situations where a resident forgets to place the waste container in the correct location, which can result in a charge despite nothing being taken away, Roose noted that waste management companies are generally accommodating on this.

Roose also said she does not support imposing fines on waste management companies. "The best approach is to strive for cooperation. The reason I compared it to a marriage is that if you start fining or threatening your spouse, it usually doesn't lead to anything good happening. We have seen that the service providers listen to us and makes changes to their services where needed. The level of customer service has actually improved," Roose went on.

The deputy mayor added that if a resident writes to the city administration, the city will review the specific case with the waste management company, and try to find a solution.

Importance of correctly marking waste containers

Roose stressed the importance of properly marking waste containers; each container should indicate the type of waste and the resident's address. "On a bright spring morning, this might seem like an excessive demand for a homeowner, but waste management workers do their job year-round. Imagine a November morning when it's dark and snowing or sleeting; they need to be able to find the right container very quickly. Often, apartment association containers are located in the one place."

Beverage bottles without deposit labels should not be placed in household waste, but taken to a recycling point, Roose added. "Glass can be very easily recycled. I strongly urge people not to dispose of glass waste into household waste containers."

Wine bottles cannot be returned for a deposit thanks to Estonia's waste management having remained largely unchanged for the past decade, Roose said.

She added that the Ministry of Climate is working on a garbage disposal reform set to be implemented next year, which should address several issues.

Roose added that Estonia could learn from the Netherlands and from Finland in the field of circular economy, viewing waste as a recyclable material, rather than just as trash.

--

