Coalition partners welcome SDE's renewed search for Lasnamäe district elder

News
Tallinn City Government press conference (L-R: Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa).
Tallinn City Government press conference (L-R: Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Leading members of the Isamaa-SDE-Reform-Eesti 200 Tallinn City Government coalition are having to find a replacement candidate for Tatjana Lavrova, who has withdrawn her candidacy as Lasnamäe district elder.

Each of Tallinn's eight administrative subdivisions is presided over by a district elder (Vanem); Lavrova was the Social Democrats (SDE) initial candidate – the Lasnamäe district still goes to that party in terms of finding an elder, but this must be amenable to all the other coalition partners.

Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), one of the Tallinn deputy mayors, said: "We are delighted that the Social Democrats opted to seek out a new district elder, as Tatjana Lavrova's positions and statements, regardless of whether they amounted to anything, are disturbing."

Lavrova announced her withdrawal from running after media reports of work she had done for an organization which supports Soviet war veterans, her opposition to the handling of the 2007 relocation of the so-called bronze soldier statue, and her involvement in reaching out to Russian leader Vladimir Putin several years ago, in preparation for the "Teeme ära!"/World Cleanup Day initiative expanding its activities into Russia.

Lavrova declined to explain her decision to step down as Lasnamäe district elder candidate, however.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) said that it was her decision to make.

"She felt that in such a situation, with significant public pressure, it is not a good starting point for the role of district elder," Lippus said, acknowledging the concerns over Lavrova's candidacy.

At the same time, Lippus said, Lavrova had not herself addressed Putin's office on the "Teeme ära!" question; that was a matter for the local organizing teams, which sent such addresses to all heads of state.

"This is one of those issues where the understanding has gone in a direction that does not reflect what actually happened. But certainly, it has created a background that makes it challenging to take on the position of district elder," the deputy mayor said.

Deputy Mayor of Madle Lippus and Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (both SDE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Isamaa, SDE's coalition partner in Tallinn, was most vocal in calling into question Lavrova's candidacy. Riina Solman, who heads up Isamaa's Tallinn branch, said the party as a minimum expected Lavrova to repudiate past comments on the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, and the ongoing Ukraine War.

Some SDE members themselves had expressed dissatisfaction with the prospect of Lavrova taking on the post in any case, Solman added.

Lasnamäe is the most populous district of Tallinn and is home to a large population of Russian-speaking residents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Hanneli Rudi.

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:23

Looming budget cuts to include €19 million taken from research funding

08:08

Tallinn Mayor: Lavrova's public statements were 'ambiguous'

07:50

Coalition partners welcome SDE's renewed search for Lasnamäe district elder

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

20.05

Minister: Center Party MEP going against Estonian state

20.05

Center MEP finds lawyers to represent MPEÕK in negotiations with state

20.05

Minister sends 'Robin Hood' redistribution bill to government

20.05

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

20.05

Entomologist: Volatile spring weather triggers wave of mosquitoes

20.05

'Estronaut' programs selects Estonia's first youth trainee space travelers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

20.05

Tatjana Lavrova withdraws Lasnmäe district elder candidacy

20.05

Analyst: Estonia's economic recovery will be invisible

20.05

Prime minister to FT: NATO training personnel in Ukraine would not be escalation

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo