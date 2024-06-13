Tallinn SDE chief: We'll name Lasnamäe leader candidate when time is right

SDE Tallinn branch chair Madle Lippus.
SDE Tallinn branch chair Madle Lippus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Two months have passed since power in Tallinn changed hands, but the coalition Social Democratic Party (SDE) still hasn't appointed a new district elder for Lasnamäe, the Estonian capital's largest city district. The party has also declined to say when they will be naming their candidate for the post.

"The Social Democrats will propose its candidate for Lasnamäe district elder when the time is right," said Madle Lippus, chair of the SDE's Tallinn branch.

Lippus has previously said that the search for a candidate for city district elder would begin anew following the European Parliament elections, which concluded on June 9.

This will mark the SDE's second attempt to fill Lasnamäe's district elder post. On May 15, the party had named Tatjana Lavrova as their candidate for the position, noting that Lavrova has a long history of activity in various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and has proven herself an excellent leader that gets people involved.

She came under public criticism following an interview with ERR, however, and on May 19 Lavrova decided to withdraw her candidacy.

In her interview with ERR, Lavrova said that she and a committee wrote a letter to Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2018 regarding bringing World Cleanup Day, a social action program with roots in Estonia, to the occupied Crimea.

She also did not respond directly when asked by the journalist to whom she believes Crimea belongs.

Lasnamäe is the last district of Tallinn that has not been appointed a new city district elder by the new coalition city government that took office in Tallinn this April.

To date, Tallinn city government has appointed seven city district elders to office: Renata Lukk (Eesti 200) in Kristiine, Karmo Kuri (SDE) in Nõmme, Sander Andla (Reform) in City Center, Doris Raudsepp (Reform) in Pirita, Külli Tammur (Eesti 200) in Põhja-Tallinn, Anna Levandi (Isamaa) in Haabersti and Marja-Liisa Veiser (Isamaa) in Mustamäe.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

