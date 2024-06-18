Tallinn coalition might need Jaak Madison's vote come fall

The ruling coalition in Tallinn still only has a one-vote majority, with its survival this autumn possibly in the hands of former Deputy Mayor Andrei Novikov and MEP Jaak Madison.

While the ruling coalition in the capital Tallinn has so far been able to count on 40 votes against the opposition's 39 in the Tallinn City Council, the Reform Party's Toomas Kruusimägi was elected the new chair of the council with 41 votes last week.

This means that one Center Party or Conservative People's Party (EKRE) delegate voted for Kruusimägi and against opposing candidate Mart Kallas (EKRE).

Representatives of the four-way coalition of the Reform Party, Isamaa, Social Democrats and Eesti 200 could not pinpoint the stray vote and described it as a happy accident.

Kalle Klandorf, head of the opposition Center Party group, said that it is unlikely a Centrist has thrown in with the coalition.

"I don't think they're quite that lucky as prior and subsequent votes showed the 40-39 balance again. There is no disaster here," Klandorf noted.

But the coalition might still find itself a minority come September which is when it will become theoretically possible for former deputy mayor, current board member of the city's transport company Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS (TLT) Andrei Novikov to return to the city council. Novikov's return would oust former Centrist Igor Gräzin who currently backs the coalition.

While Kalle Klandorf said he sees no reason why Novikov should not return, and the former deputy mayor himself refused to comment, representatives of the coalition said they've spoken to Novikov and do not believe he wishes to restore his mandate.

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has previously criticized Novikov's appointment to the transport company board, saying in 2022 that the process that saw Novikov appointed had many shortcomings, which reflected more broadly on how the capital's companies and foundations were run. But Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), in charge of public transport, said that he is happy with Novikov's performance.

Next to Novikov, MEP Jaak Madison (EKRE) also has options as concerns the Tallinn City Council. Standing in for Madison at present is EKRE delegate Ivan Makarov. Madison is no longer a member of the far-right party and is expected to decide by early September whether to replace Makarov on the council.

"As a free agent and someone who thinks for themselves, I will do what I believe is right. There are no agreements in place at this time. I will judge on a daily basis what I find most beneficial for the conservative camp," Madison said.

He added that he would decide whether to back or oppose the four-way alliance at each individual vote, remarking that he is under no obligation to take directions from whichever party and can vote solely on what he feels is best for the city.

The Reform Party, Isamaa, SDE and Eesti 200 have 37 votes in the 79-member council and are backed by independents Igor Gräzin, Taavi Aas and Tõnis Mölder for a total of 40 votes.

