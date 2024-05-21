Tallinn's new coalition proposes first budget

Tallinn's new coalition will increase its reserves by almost €10 million with an additional budget and €14 million will be cut from the city's operating costs.

While in previous years, Tallinn received more income tax than forecast, this is not the case in 2024. A supplementary budget has been planned, and cuts will also be made, said the Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

"Additional funds for additional costs were rather modest, and therefore savings were sought and found in various areas of €14 million operating costs," said Ossinovski, citing the closing of city media as an example, which will save €1.7 million euros.

With the supplementary budget, Tallinn's revenues will increase by €9.5 million.

The coalition will also review the list of investments. Ossinovski said the biggest will be speeding up the replacement of the fleet of trolleybuses and its infrastructure. This costs approximately €57 million. Some of the vehicles are in such poor condition they may not last until the new ones arrive and the city is buying more gas buses in the meantime.

Education, followed by the social and utility sectors will receive the most money.

Kindergarten teachers, support specialists, and hobby school teachers will receive pay raises. All schools across the city will receive an additional 4 percent more funding for teachers' salaries. The transition to Estonian-language education will also receive extra money.

€2.5 million will be allocated to improving access to services for people with disabilities.

The Environment and Utilities Board will receive €1.3 million for landscaping, especially planting new trees and €2.1 million will be allocated for winter pavement maintenance.

Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the city will remove snow from a quarter of sidewalks that would usually be maintained by private owners.

Within the €2.1 million, the city will purchase eight snow removal machines and create 23 jobs. The Environment and Communal Board will create a snow map of Tallinn, where the data shared by the Environment and Communal Board, city districts, and Kadriorg Park will be entered. The map should be ready by the end of summer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!