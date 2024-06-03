SDE still seeking Lasnamäe district elder candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is still looking for a candidate for Lasnamäe district elder but will not deal with the issue this week.

Madle Lippus, head of Tallinn's SDE faction, told ERR that this week the party is focusing on the European Parliament elections. The board will meet in a couple of weeks.

"Since the European Parliament elections have taken all the focus, we are currently focusing on them. There is no specific potential candidate to talk about publicly yet," she said.

SDE originally nominated Tatjana Lavrova for the position, but she later came under public criticism after giving an interview to ERR. On May 19, she withdrew her candidacy.

Tallinn's new city government took office on April 14.

Lasnamäe is the most populated region in Tallinn.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

