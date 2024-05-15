SDE nominates new Lasnamäe district elder

"Tatjana Lavrova has long been active in various NGOs and has proven herself to be an excellent advocate and people-engager. She has led citizens' initiatives to improve the living environment in Lasnamäe, Tallinn and elsewhere," said Madle Lippus, chairman of Tallinn's SDE faction.

"My priorities in Lasnamäe are education, mental health and the environment," said Lavrova, who has been working as the STEP program's chief advisor, volunteer network coordinator and media manager for the past five years.

Lavrova is one of the initiators and leaders of Teeme Ära World Cleanup Day. She has previously worked as a presenter and editor.

Lasnamäe is the only city district without a newly appointed elder. She replaces Center's Vladimir Svet.

Tallinn city government has so far appointed elders in Kristiine (Renate Lukk, Eesti 200), Nõmme (Karmo Kuri, SDE), Central Tallinn (Sander Andla, Reform), Pirita (Doris Raudsepp, Reform), North Tallinn (Külli Tammur, Eesti 200), Haabersti (Anna Levandi, Isamaa) and Mustamäe (Marja-Liisa Veiser, Isamaa).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!