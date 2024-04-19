Renata Lukk, Külli Tammur Eesti 200's picks as Tallinn district elders

Külli Tammur, who has worked at the climate ministry, is Põhja Tallinn district elder candidate, while Renata Lukk, an advisor to the foreign minister, is similarly the party's candidate for the Kristiine district.

Tammur said: "Põhja Tallinn is definitely one of the most unique and exciting districts of the capital, a fact confirmed by the accelerating developments," adding that she would focus on creating a pleasant urban space there.

Lukk thanked the party for its trust, calling the appointment "a great challenge and responsibility."

Eesti 200 board member and deputy mayor appointee with the responsibility for education Aleksei Jašin said: "Both candidates have demonstrated strong work ethic both socially and politically, and undoubtedly, high expectations are placed on them by both the city government and local residents."

Külli Tammur was Padise Rural Municipality Council 2009 to 2017 and Lääne-Harju Rural Municipality Council chair from 2017, and has for many years worked in various positions within the Ministry of Environment (now the Ministry of Climate).

Renata Lukk is a qualified teacher, has worked as a project manager in the field of internal security, and is currently an advisor to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Eesti 200 is in coalition in Tallinn with the Social Democrats (SDE), Isamaa and the Reform Party, following a vote last Sunday which saw Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) become the capital's new mayor.

The other leadership positions, including chair of the council, the deputy mayoral posts and the district elder positions have been divided up between the parties and will be subject to a vote.

There are eight Tallinn districts, while it is up to the coalition exactly how many deputy mayoral posts will be set up.

Reform's district mayors are Doris Raudsepp (Pirita) and Sander Andla (Kesklinn), while the party also gets the council chair post (the candidate is Tallinn English College Director Toomas Kruusimägi).

Isamaa has not announced the candidates for the two district elders (for Mustamäe and Haabersti) it has been given, though chief Tallinn negotiator Riina Solman has said that both candidates will be women.

SDE has announced Karmo Kuri as Nõmme district elder candidate, while the candidate for that post in Lasnamäe, which the party also has in its portfolio, is yet to be announced.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!