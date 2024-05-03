City government appoints new district governors for Kesklinn, Pirita, Põhja-Tallinn

In a special meeting on May 3, the Tallinn City Government appointed new governors for the districts of Kesklinn, Pirita and Põhja-Tallinn: Sander Andla, Doris Raudsepp , and Külli Tammur, respectively. All candidates have also received approval from their respective district councils.

Sander Andla, the incoming governor of Kesklinn, previously served as the Communications Director for the Reform Party and has been an advisor in both the national parliament and the Tallinn City Council. Elected to the City Council in 2021, where he also served as the vice-chair of the Reform Party faction, Andla is currently pursuing a degree in Political Sciences at Tallinn University.

"There will certainly be a broad field of work and numerous initiatives to enhance the quality of life in Kesklinn – from ensuring that our streets are modern and high-quality for all users to making the Old Town a vibrant place for business, work and living," he said.

Pirita's new district governor, Doris Raudsepp, earned her master's degree in Internal Security from the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences in 2020. Her previous professional experience includes positions in private enterprises and, since March 2020, as a board assistant at the Enterprise Estonia Foundation.

Raudsepp plans to focus on community involvement and sustainable development of the district. "My priorities are to tidy up the urban environment, preserve green spaces, resolve local public transport issues, including restoring the original route of bus number 8, and to initiate the development of Pirita beach area, launch the first family center in the district, and start designing the velodrome development. The goal is to establish an open and inclusive management culture in Pirita, attract investments for urban development, improve infrastructure, and create a modern living environment for all district residents," she said.

Külli Tammur, continuing as the governor of Põhja-Tallinn, earned her higher education in Public Administration from the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences in 2005 and a master's degree in Organizational Behavior from Tallinn University in 2010. She has held various positions in the Ministry of Environment and the Environment Agency and recently served as a strategy director in the Ministry of Climate and as project manager at the Tallinn Strategic Management Office. Since 2017, Tammur has also been the chair of the Lääne-Harju Municipal Council.

She emphasized the importance of being accessible to the residents, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed. "The future of Põhja-Tallinn must build on a long-term plan for the district, advancing the general plan that ensures a pleasant living environment for all current and future residents and addresses mobility issues comprehensively. Supporting residents and homeowners' associations in the renovation wave by ensuring necessary consultations and transparent, swift procedures is also crucial, so unnecessary bureaucracy does not hinder the refurbishment of apartment buildings," Tammur added.

District governors are appointed for a term that lasts until the end of the current city government's mandate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!