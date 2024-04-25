Isamaa mulling skating coach Levandi for Haabersti district mayor

Tallinn coalition party Isamaa is considering Anna Levandi, the figure skating coach involved in an abuse scandal, as the next Haaberst district mayor.

On Friday, the party's Tallinn faction will meet to discuss Levandi's candidacy, Isamaa's spokesperson Viljar Voog told ERR.

"Anna Levandi is one of the people we have communicated with about the possibility of being a candidate for district mayor," said Voog.

He said, that since Kristjan Järvan and Karl Sander Kase have become deputy mayors, in the interest of gender equality women should be sought to fill vacant positions.

Levandi has been a member of the party since 2002.

In February, ERR reported that Levandi had been accused of mental and physical violence by several students.

On Thursday, the Estonian Skating Federation issued a warning to Levandi after a committee heard evidence from several complainants, witnesses, experts. Levandi has said she will reduce her coaching load.

