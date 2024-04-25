Anna Levandi: Disagreements need to be resolved quickly and respectfully

Following the Estonian Skating Federation's decision to issue her with a warning, coach Anna Levandi, who had been accused of mental and physical violence, said conflicts have to be avoided, but also resolved in a reasonable way.

"I have been engaging in a long and thorough [process of] introspection while waiting for the decision of the Skating Union. I feel I have given everything that I have to skating – my time, professional advice, experience, inspiration, energy, and most importantly – love. When skating is your life, then there will be times in your life when you make mistakes," Levandi wrote on social media.

"Conflicts are to be avoided, but it is equally important to resolve them sensibly right away. Disagreements need to be talked through, to try to understand the other side, sometimes [you have to] apologize, sometimes forgive and feel forgiven."

Levandi says she holds dear every student that she has invested in during her coaching career. "I was enormously touched that so many of the students expressed their support for me on those days and said that I had also taught them important things about being a human being," she said.

"Some of my many students unfortunately do not remember their skating days fondly and I feel very sorry for those who have been left traumatized by the sport as children. Sport should be practiced because it develops you, gives you positive emotions and the joy of self-expression. If sport is only the fulfilment of parental ambitions, a heavy and unpleasant duty, then it will leave wounds in the child's soul that need to be dealt with in adulthood."

According to Levandi, two people can sometimes remember the same moment very differently. "I am sincerely sorry if I have hurt anyone with my words. I have certainly never been malicious. I apologize again and am trying to learn from my mistakes."

"In sport, it is important to work to ensure that athletes, parents and coaches respect each other. Everyone needs to be respected, listened to and their positions acknowledged. It is only by respecting each other that misunderstandings can be prevented. Differences have to be resolved as soon as possible and in a respectful manner."

"It has always been important to me to do all that I can for the athletes," she continued. "At this time, it seems important to make an effort on the behalf of coaches and teachers. The work of teachers deserves to be respected. If it is not, we will soon no longer have any coaches or teachers."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!