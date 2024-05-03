Injury means Õilme Võro to miss Nassau world relay champs

Estonian sprinter Õilme Võro will miss this weekend's World Relay Championships in the Bahamas, due to injury.

Võro would have taken part in the women's 4x100 meters relay, an event which a spot at the olympics in Paris later this year is up for grabs.

Estonia's relay team will now be made up of Marii Kivikas, Miia Ott, Diana Suumann, and Kreete Verlin, given Võro's absence.

The team is coached by Rauno Kirschbaum.

Last summer in Poland this same lineup set a domestic Estonian record, with a time of 44.21, and the team is to take in the World Relay Championships held in Nassau, Bahamas, this weekend.

Men's and mixed 4x100 meter relay events will also take place.

Up to 32 teams have qualified for each event, with the top 14 to finish to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics this summer.

The heats take place at 2:50 a.m. Estonian time, followed by more heats for those that make it, and with the finals to take place at 4:50 a.m. on Monday morning, again Estonian time.

All teams will run at least two races; the two fastest teams from each heat will advance to the final.



