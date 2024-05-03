Injury means Õilme Võro to miss Nassau world relay champs

News
Õilme Võro.
Õilme Võro. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian sprinter Õilme Võro will miss this weekend's World Relay Championships in the Bahamas, due to injury.

Võro would have taken part in the women's 4x100 meters relay, an event which a spot at the olympics in Paris later this year is up for grabs.

Estonia's relay team will now be made up of Marii Kivikas, Miia Ott, Diana Suumann, and Kreete Verlin, given Võro's absence.

The team is coached by Rauno Kirschbaum.

Last summer in Poland this same lineup set a domestic Estonian record, with a time of 44.21, and the team is to take in the World Relay Championships held in Nassau, Bahamas, this weekend.

Men's and mixed 4x100 meter relay events will also take place.

Up to 32 teams have qualified for each event, with the top 14 to finish to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics this summer.

The heats take place at 2:50 a.m. Estonian time, followed by more heats for those that make it, and with the finals to take place at 4:50 a.m. on Monday morning, again Estonian time.

All teams will run at least two races; the two fastest teams from each heat will advance to the final.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

Estonia ranks 6th on World Press Freedom Index

12:12

Uusküla: Estonia far more interest rate-sensitive than other two Baltic states

11:45

Large-scale military exercise Spring Storm starts on Monday

11:31

Energy company: EV charging infrastructure needs to be left to private businesses

10:56

Tallinn opposition parties file Pärtel-Peeter Pere motion of no-confidence

10:21

Fraternity to have former Estonian National Museum building demolished

09:58

Latvian finance minister to buy up half of airBaltic shares

09:18

FIFA bars new Flora signing from play until July

08:50

Undersecretary's Bolt options worth tens of thousands

08:14

Injury means Õilme Võro to miss Nassau world relay champs

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

02.05

New plan would see registration tax also hit second-hand cars bought in Estonia

02.05

Hungary's OTP could bid for Luminor

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

02.05

Analysis: Lithuanian economy grows in Q1, Latvian stands still, Estonian falls

02.05

British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

02.05

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

08:50

Undersecretary's Bolt options worth tens of thousands

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo