Maijooks to bring temporary traffic and public transport changes in Tallinn

Maijooks in 2022.
Maijooks in 2022. Source: LHV Maijooks
Tallinn City Government has approved the partial or complete closure of some streets in the city's Kesklinn and Pirita districts during the LHV Maijooks (LHV May Run), which takes place on Saturday, May 18. The race organizer has also been exempted from street closure fees and the costs associated with rerouting public transport lines.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) emphasized that Estonia's largest women's health and fitness event holds a definite place in the city's sporting events calendar, and Tallinn is fully committed to ensuring its success.

"We are cooperating with the organizer to ensure smooth traffic management during the run and will implement additional measures as needed to direct traffic as well as ensure safety. Although some inconvenience caused by the run is inevitable, we are monitoring to minimize disruption to other city residents, ensuring that pedestrians, cyclists, and other traffic can move smoothly," said Järvan.

On Saturday May 18, the day of the race, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., the locations of bus stops, along with the routes taken by bus lines 1, 5, 6, 8, 34, and 38 will be temporarily altered on the outbound direction. This is because a section of Kose tee between Pirita and Rummu tee will be closed to traffic. During the race, these bus lines will operate according to a flexible schedule.

Tallinn bus line number 5 during Maijooks. Source: City of Tallinn

Three working days before the run, information boards will be placed at the intersections of Narva maantee and Pirita tee, Kose tee and Vabaõhukooli tee, and Pirita tee and Kloostrimetsa tee to provide information about the race and changes to the traffic management system.

Further information regarding changes to public transport systems will also be posted by the event organizer at bus stops prior to the run.

Tallinn bus line number 6 during Maijooks. Source: City of Tallinn

Editor: Michael Cole

