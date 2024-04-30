Over 300 Tallinn public transport stops to get new shelters

This year, more than 300 shelters at public transport stops in Tallinn are being replaced. The first prototype of the new shelter has already been installed at the Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) stop to test the suitability and durability of its information screens.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said that 312 new shelters will be installed at public transport stops in the Estonian capital this year. There are also plans to replace a further 280 shelters next year.

"The new shelters are more comfortable and functional compared to the old ones. In the stops with a permanent power supply, the pavilions will be equipped with information screens displaying real-time departure times and public transport announcements. They also feature benches with back and armrests, which have been particularly requested by elderly passengers," said Järvan.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, design work has also been commissioned to provide electrical infrastructure in bus stops so as many pavilions as possible will eventually be equipped with electronic information screens.

