Tallinn's Viru terminal closed to bus traffic on May 13 and 14

News
The Viru Keskus subterranean bus terminal.
The Viru Keskus subterranean bus terminal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Viru bus terminal in central Tallinn is to be closed to bus traffic due to paving work next Monday and Tuesday, Tallinn city government says.

As a result, temporary changes will be made to the routes and bus stop locations for bus route numbers 1, 29, and 40, in the affected area.

During the paving work at the intersection of Estonia pst, Gonsiori, and Laikmaa, where the Viru terminal is located, the Viru Keskus stop will be omitted for outbound routes on the above routes.

During the closure, a temporary initial stop, denoted as Kivisilla, for these bus routes, will be set up on Gonsiori, with an additional stop for route No. 40 temporarily introduced on Narva mnt, at Hobujaama, the city government says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Sikkut: Competition is necessary also on wholesale pharmaceutical market

14:49

Wholesaler denies existence of agreement to artificially inflate drug prices

14:14

European election candidates on EU enlargement, Ukraine and migration

13:39

Raivo Küüt steps down as interior ministry undersecretary

13:02

Tallinn's Viru terminal closed to bus traffic on May 13 and 14

12:16

Estonian state agencies procuring millions worth of communication services

12:16

Government plan to abolish state unemployment benefits raises concerns

11:31

Europe Day to be marked by Vabaduse väljak extravaganza

10:40

Statistics: April's on-year CPI rise lowest for three years

09:59

Tallinn tram derails at Vana-Lõuna turning circle

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

06.05

GPS jamming hard to combat

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

07.05

Estonia's food card initiative bags prestigious European award

07.05

Estonian state weighing up options on widespread use of ground heat pumps

06.05

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo