Tallinn's Viru terminal closed to bus traffic on May 13 and 14

The Viru bus terminal in central Tallinn is to be closed to bus traffic due to paving work next Monday and Tuesday, Tallinn city government says.

As a result, temporary changes will be made to the routes and bus stop locations for bus route numbers 1, 29, and 40, in the affected area.

During the paving work at the intersection of Estonia pst, Gonsiori, and Laikmaa, where the Viru terminal is located, the Viru Keskus stop will be omitted for outbound routes on the above routes.

During the closure, a temporary initial stop, denoted as Kivisilla, for these bus routes, will be set up on Gonsiori, with an additional stop for route No. 40 temporarily introduced on Narva mnt, at Hobujaama, the city government says.

