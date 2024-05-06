Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

Monday sees the start of a new public transport regime which primarily affects trams in Tallinn.

From May 6 to mid-August, tracks and a turning circle (pictured) are being set down on Mere pst and Põhja pst, in the course of construction of the new Old City Harbor tram link and other work.

As a result, tram line numbers 2 and 5 are out of service for the summer.

From today, Monday, a temporary tram route, designated No. 1 (see map below), is connecting the Kopli neighborhood in North Tallinn, to the center, more specifically to the Linnahall (whose stop has also been re-sited – see below).

This state of affairs is set to remain in place to mid-August.

Current, temporary Tram route no. 1 route, to run from May 6 to mid-August, 2024. Source: City of Tallinn/TLT

The City of Tallinn's transport authority says traveling to the Balti jaam station then changing to bus line 2 from the train station bus stop is the most suitable replacement route for tram route no. 2, in both directions, while tram route no. 5 can be replaced by taking the no. 73 bus from Linnahall, then bus route no.3 from the Balti jaam station.

Since tram route 1, while it is still running, does not go all the way to Kadriorg, east of the city center, as it usually would do, the authority says bus routes 8 and 66, which leave from the Balti jaam and Linnahall stops as well, should be used instead.

The disruption is not only the result of the Old City Harbor tram link extension, work on which started a year ago, but also work at the Skoone bastion, between Rannamäe tee and Põhja pst.

A temporary tram turning circle was fully installed over the weekend, which will until mid-August be the location of the Linnahall tram stop, as noted the the final stop for tram no. 1 in the direction of the city center.

The rationale behind the turning circle is to ensure the tram connection for passengers in the Kopli-Linnahall route even in summer, given the tramline extension work in central Tallinn.

Another route change means passengers can get on and off tram numbers 3 and 4 at the Viru and Vabdaduse väljak stops.

More detailed information about timetables, location of stops and changes can be found in English here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!