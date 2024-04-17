Tram service to Tallinn's Kopli suspended on first weekend of May

A tram in Tallinn.
A tram in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to a City of Tallinn press release, from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, until the end of Sunday, May 5, tram services between Kopli and Tallinn city center will be temporarily suspended. During this period, tram lines 1, 2, and 5 will be replaced by shuttle bus line 52 on the section between Kopli and Mere puiestee.

This suspension is due to construction work at the temporary Linnahall stop and the tram turnaround loop at the Skoone Bastion stadium.

Starting May 6 until mid-August, the Kopli direction will be served by a temporary tram line 1, operating between Kopli and Linnahall. A temporary Linnahall stop will be constructed at the turnaround. During this time, from May to mid-August, track and overhead lines are to be installed on Mere puiestee and Põhja puiestee as part of the construction of the Old City Harbor (Vanasadam) tramway. Trams 2 and 5 will not operate during this period.

Tallinn bus line 52 from May 3-5, 2024. Source: City of Tallinn

More detailed information on the tram service changes starting May 6 will be made available by the City of Tallinn from next week, along with recommendations for planning routes.

Further information is available on the Old Town Harbor tramline website here and general information about transport in Estonia can be found here.

