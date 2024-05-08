Tallinn tram derails at Vana-Lõuna turning circle

The tram left its rails at the Vana-Lõuna turning circle, in the Veerenni district of town, and led to the temporary halting of services on route numbers 3 and 4.

A city transport representative said at the time that resolving the situation may take two to three hours, while trams were running again a little after 5.20 p.m. on Tuesday, with regular schedules to resume around 90 minutes after that.

Extensive work on the Old City Harbor tram extension have put pressure on the public transport system; a temporary route designated as line no. 1 has been put in place connecting North Tallinn with the center, though trams are currently not running to Kadriorg, east of the city center.

A temporary turning circle has also been put in place adjacent to the Skoone bastion, and the Linnahall tram stop (the terminus of the no. 1 route in fact) has been relocated to that site.

--

