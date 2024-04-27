Up to 15 old Tallinn trams to be sold to the public

Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) is planning to sell off as many as 15 old KT4 trams to the public.

"The old KT4 trams have served their time well. The original year of construction dates back as far as the 1980s for several of them. However, every vehicle has its time and the first new PESA trams will soon arrive in order to replace many of these KT4 trams," said Toomas Hirve, director TLT's technical department.

"Some of the trams that have seen better days have already been scrapped. However, we decided to put those, which have stood the test of time up for sale. Why take a tram that provides so many memories and nostalgia to the scrap heap when there might be someone who is interested and can make something exciting out of it?"

TLT has sold old trams at auction before, and they have been put to use in a number of different projects including as cafés, booths and warming huts.

TLT currently has two trams up for sale on auction site osta.ee.

The first of the Tallinn's new PESA trams are set to arrive in the Estonian capital this May, after which they will immediately start on test runs. The new trams will have to complete a compulsory 1,000 kilometers of testing under real conditions before they can be used by the public.

--

