Tallinn deputy mayor: City to take over sidewalk snow clearing next winter

The City of Tallinn will relieve property owners of the obligation to clear the snow from sidewalks, as promised in the coalition agreement, from next winter, Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) told ERR.

There is a clause in the coalition agreement, which exempts property owners from the obligation to maintain and clear the city's sidewalks in winter, with the city itself instead set to take over this responsibility. According to Pere, the new plan will come into effect as early as next winter.

"The city will definitely take over snow removal in the city next winter. Before Midsummer, I would like it to be clearer how we are going to do it, how much money is needed, and how much we have to redesign the procurement procedure. That work will start right away," he said, adding that first of all the procurement has to be done centrally, so that each district and city authority is not required to operate separately.

"It makes sense to do away with these silo towers. I can't tell you how much money it would save and how it would be wiser to reorganize procurement, how the requirements could be changed within the law and the regulations," Pere said.

How much it will cost the city to take over the responsibility for clearing snow from sidewalks is still unknown. The previous city government was talking in the region of €30 million. However, according to Pere. it could now be in the range of €5 million to €25 million, depending on the type of restructuring done. Whatever the final cost, all the money will come from the city's budget, Pere said.

Investigating whether work on Old Harbor tramway could be completed faster

The new city administration wants to make the roadworks more bearable for those living in the Estonian Capital. This would mean shorter waiting times at intersections, better access for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport, as well as the availability of better information.

According to Pere, the ongoing construction of the Old Harbor (Vana Sadam) tramway, which is also set to cause extensive disruption to both regular and public transport this summer, will also be urgently reviewed.

"Let's not be under any illusions that we will complete the tramway, which is under construction, twice as quickly, but let's look at how we can do it faster without a reduction in quality," he said.

Long lead times for road works are also a problem, Pere said.

"If we take Gonsiori tänav as an example – there was a sidewalk there that was left unbuilt throughout the winter. Who could afford that kind of thing with a sidewalk – that's not the way to do it. But the sidewalk – there were just stones and things lying around there. It's unacceptable and it can be done better. Let's look at the terms of the tenders and the contracts with the builders. The road works on Pronksi tänav – there was no clear requirement for there to be adequate detours for pedestrians, public transport and cyclists. That was a secondary consideration, it was understood. There was perhaps a priority for speed. These things could be done better through the conditions in the contract," said Pere.

Approach to mowing continues as before

The much-disputed reduction in mowing will continue as before, with less frequent mowing in areas of the city where there are fewer people, Pere said.

"We don't have to mow the lawn to two or five centimeters in every place all the time. Where there are more people, you need to do more, and where there are fewer people, you need to do somewhat less. The previous administration started mowing less, so overall that's a reasonable approach. We save time, resources, money and at the same time the insects can live," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!