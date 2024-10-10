Tallinn mayor: I said right away that we cannot clear all sidewalks of snow

Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) told ERR that he has consistently stated from the first that the city will not take full responsibility for clearing snow from all sidewalks. According to him, it is also not yet certain whether additional funds for this purpose will be allocated in next year's city budget, though the possibility exists.

In April, Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Environment and Public Utilities Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) told ERR that the city would take responsibility for clearing snow from sidewalks in the coming winter. This commitment is also included in Tallinn's coalition agreement. "Next winter, the city will definitely take responsibility for snow removal in the city," were Pere's exact words.

"I have stated from the beginning, since the coalition negotiations, that we will not take responsibility for maintaining all sidewalks. The goal is certainly admirable and correct, and we are moving toward it as quickly as possible," Ossinovski said.

"It is true that politicians, especially those who were previously in the opposition, had hoped at some point that this could be achieved more quickly. But the coalition agreement is what it is: we set it as a goal, we are working toward it and we will try to implement it as well and as quickly as possible," Ossinovski commented on Pere's promises.

The Tallinn coalition agreement states: "We will relieve property owners of the obligation to maintain and clear snow from city-owned sidewalks in winter. The city will take on this responsibility and implement it as soon as possible."

Ossinovski added, "It is not realistic to transfer all sidewalks currently maintained by private owners to the city's responsibility within a single year, either financially or technically. We do not currently have the workforce needed for this."

He also mentioned that negotiations are ongoing within the city government regarding the 2025 budget, and it is possible that next year, more property owners will be relieved of the obligation to clear snow from sidewalks.

"We agreed to gradually relieve homeowners of the obligation to clear snow. The first step will be taken this year, with the necessary funds – €2.1 million – allocated in the first supplementary budget, which was approved in June. Discussions are ongoing regarding the 2025 budget. It is theoretically possible to take another step next year, but it's still too early to say whether we will agree on this or how large that step will be," Ossinovski said.

According to Ossinovski, the proposal to prioritize snow removal on sidewalks mainly in the City Center (Kesklinn) and Põhja-Tallinn districts this winter came from the Urban Environment and Public Works Department and Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere.

"In the case of the City Center district, the reasoning is relatively clear. It's a crucial area for the entire city, with more intensive use that affects not just those living in the district but also those passing through for daily activities. Naturally, it's important to ensure consistent sidewalk maintenance," Ossinovski explained.

Regarding Põhja-Tallinn, he elaborated, "The Urban Environment and Public Works Department has pointed out that the district's previous contracts have been sparser compared to some other areas, making it easier to take on additional responsibilities there."

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs Karl-Sander Kase (Isamaa) stated on Vikerraadio's "Uudis +" program that one key reason the city couldn't take full responsibility for snow removal this winter was a problem with issuing tenders.

"In April, we encountered a technical issue that prevented us from announcing and successfully carrying out the tender for that period. The department's realistic assessment took this into account. Instead, we had to settle for hiring additional help for Kadriorg Park, which will allow us to cover twice as many sidewalks as last year," Kase said.

"I understand that this may cause confusion and even frustration among residents of other districts, but it's clear we have to start somewhere, and we are beginning with the limited conditions and resources left to us by the previous city government. We will take one step now, and the next steps will have to be taken next year," Kase added.

"Isamaa's goal is to meet the needs of all city residents by next winter," he said.

